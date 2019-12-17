Susan Tait presented the petition of around 120 signatures council leader, Cllr John Hart, at the full council meeting on Thursday, December 5.

She requested the council have another look at speed limits on the road and reduce it from its current 60mph limit.

The petition was organised by local residents who either live or have to turn into the unclassified rural road at Yeo Vale, Littleham, Bideford.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: "The road had a speed limit of 60mph but has a huge number of accesses to properties and blind bends. Residents have to pull out straight into the road blindly.

"The road has no footpaths and it presents a real danger to drivers, disabled people and pedestrians as they cannot get out of the way when something comes screaming around the corner. Even walking across the road can be terrified. We are repeatedly turned down when we request a lower speed limit."

She explained that a previous laser test carried out by the council revealed that the mean average speed was just 31mph, but it took place in the middle of the residential area, so every time someone drove slowly onto the road from the driveways, it recorded a very low speed from them.

"It skewed the average to get unrepresentative speeds, and instead of the mean average, Devon County Council should look at the high speeds recorded," she added.

The council will now look at the petition and respond accordingly.