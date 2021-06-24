Rescue dog finally finds forever home after more than 200 days

Published: 7:00 AM June 24, 2021

Tails are wagging at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe as they have waved a fond farewell to a dog who spent six months in their care.

Nanook, an 11-year-old Terrier cross, originally arrived at the West Down-based centre just before Covid hit in February 2020. He was adopted but sadly that home was not meant to be and was returned to their care once again in November 2020.

As Nanook struggled to be on his own, the team were looking for a home that could offer him lots of stability and company, but at the same time, worked with him on coping alone for the times when his new owner may need to leave home without him for short periods of time. The hard work paid off as after more than 200 days in the care of Dogs Trust, he has now trotted off to start a new life with Sharon Maxwell from Dawlish.

Sharon also lives with her retired mum, Aileen, meaning Nanook would rarely need to be left alone. Nanook also shares his home with furry friend Rex who enjoys heading out on lovely rural walks on the South West Coastal path, beach trips and forest hikes.

Sharon said: “I was looking for another dog, having lost my much-loved Jack Russell to old age last year. I was looking for another terrier as I am a big fan of this breed, I love their spirit, playfulness and intelligence. When I saw Nanook's photos on Dogs Trust’s website I could tell he had all those qualities in abundance, and his description confirmed that he was a quite character!

“Once I met him, I was certain that I wanted to adopt him. I got lots of advice and support from Dogs Trust before taking him home, and when he arrived he was so pleased to be back in a home once again. He has settled in so well, it’s like he’s always been here! He attempts to make friends with every dog he meets and he has helped my other dog, Rex, a young Jack Russell who had a very sheltered start to life, gain confidence when out and about on joint adventures.”

Sophie Slade, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe, said: “Nanook is an adorable boy but did have some worries especially around being left alone – he like the sound of his own voice too so used to make a lot of noise when he wasn’t happy which often put people off adopting him.

“We are so happy we have been able to find Nanook his happy ending and we know he has finally landed on his paws with Sharon and her mum, getting all the love and affection he deserves. Seeing our dogs go to their new homes is why we do the job we do, and we are all absolutely delighted for Nanook.

“We have been able to continue to safely rehome dogs throughout the pandemic via virtual rehoming. We still have around 30 dogs in our care looking for a second chance. So if you have a dog-shaped hole in your life, please do get in touch.”

If you think you could give a dog a forever home, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to start the virtual adoption process.

Dogs Trust Ilfracombe holds Information Days every Sunday. If you would like to take a tour of the centre, meet members of the team and see the dogs spending time with their canine carers, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres to book a place.