The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: Jack Coleman/Hartland Coastguard The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: Jack Coleman/Hartland Coastguard

It is believed the man had been spear fishing at Barley Bay near Hartland Point lighthouse, and had fallen while making his way back up from the bay.

A man working nearby was able to raise the alarm after hearing the casualty’s cries for help over the work equipment before spotting him.

Falmouth Coastguard paged Clovelly and Appledore’s RNLI lifeboat crews, coastguard rescue teams from Hartland and Bude, and a Search and Rescue helicopter shortly before 5pm.

Clovelly’s RNLI team got to shore aboard its Toby Rundle inshore lifeboat, and were able to give first aid to the casualty, who had suffered a serious arm injury as a result of the fall.

The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: Jack Coleman/Hartland Coastguard The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: Jack Coleman/Hartland Coastguard

The man was then treated by a paramedic who was winched down to the scene by the helicopter.

After nearly an hour of treatment, the casualty was airlifted to North Devon District Hospital.

The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: George Morgan/Hartland Coastguard The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: George Morgan/Hartland Coastguard

The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: Jack Coleman/Hartland Coastguard The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: Jack Coleman/Hartland Coastguard

The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: George Morgan/Hartland Coastguard The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: George Morgan/Hartland Coastguard

The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: Jack Coleman/Hartland Coastguard The rescue at Barley Bay near Hartland. Picture: Jack Coleman/Hartland Coastguard