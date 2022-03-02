News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Residents reminded to place brown paper in brown bag

Luisa Rombach

Published: 7:00 AM March 2, 2022
brown bag

Brown paper belongs into these brown bags. - Credit: North Devon Council

North Devon Council is reminding residents that brown paper needs to be placed in the brown bag, along with flattened cardboard. 

Lead member for the Environment at North Devon Council, Councillor Netti Pearson, says: "Brown paper is made from pre-loved paper which has already been recycled several times. Each time the paper is recycled, the tiny fibres get shorter and more rough. This means that over time the quality degrades and is no longer recycled through the usual recycling mills, but instead goes through a more robust process that will accept the harsher material.  

"It's really important that we remember to place our brown paper in our brown bags to ensure this material gets recycled. We appreciate it may be confusing – green bags say paper - but not all paper is equal. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation." 

helpful webpage for residents is also available on the council's website - it lists what materials can be placed in each of the North Devon Council's bins, boxes and bags. 

As well as the 'what goes in your bin, box and bag' webpage, the council has a recycling A-Z webpage which helps residents find the recycling container for more difficult, individual items. 

