Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Barnstaple was a much reduced affair due to the coronavirus pandemic, but people still came to pay their respects. Picture: Simon Ellery Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Barnstaple was a much reduced affair due to the coronavirus pandemic, but people still came to pay their respects. Picture: Simon Ellery

The coronavirus pandemic meant the usual well-attended commemorative parades were pared down to simple services with limited numbers.

In Barnstaple, the parade which usually draws in excess of 1,000 people was instead a small ceremony in Rock Park, where mayor Alan Rennles placed a wreath at the war memorial on behalf of the town.

Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Other groups were encouraged to lay wreathes at different times.

Similar scenes in Bideford saw councillors, dignitaries, local groups and emergency services lay wreaths at a private ceremony at the memorial in Victoria Park.

Colour-seargent Neil-Gibbett and Derek Sargentat the Northam Remembrance Sunday 2020 event. Picture: Ray Goldsmith Colour-seargent Neil-Gibbett and Derek Sargentat the Northam Remembrance Sunday 2020 event. Picture: Ray Goldsmith

There were similar scenes in Ilfracombe, South Molton, Torrington, Northam and beyond, with scaled down services to ensure the act of Remembrance went ahead during the coronavirus lockdown.

With the events taking place during the second national lockdown in England, people were instead encouraged to take part in the two-minute silence at 11am at home.

The war memorial at Combe Martin reflected many communities where wreaths were still laid on Remembrance Sunday but with a greatly scaled down event due to the pandemic. Picture: Tony Gussin The war memorial at Combe Martin reflected many communities where wreaths were still laid on Remembrance Sunday but with a greatly scaled down event due to the pandemic. Picture: Tony Gussin

Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs

Ilfracombe mayor Val Gates lays a wreath at the town's Remembrance Sunday 2020 event. Picture: Allan Collins Ilfracombe mayor Val Gates lays a wreath at the town's Remembrance Sunday 2020 event. Picture: Allan Collins

1st Edgehill & Torridge Scout Group at the Northam Remembrance Sunday event. Picture: Ray Goldsmith 1st Edgehill & Torridge Scout Group at the Northam Remembrance Sunday event. Picture: Ray Goldsmith

The wreaths on the Northam war memorial for 2020. Picture: Ray Goldsmith The wreaths on the Northam war memorial for 2020. Picture: Ray Goldsmith

Northam Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: Ray Goldsmith Northam Remembrance Sunday 2020. Picture: Ray Goldsmith

Northam Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Ray Goldsmith Northam Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Ray Goldsmith

The war memorial at Combe Martin reflected many communities where wreaths were still laid on Remembrance Sunday but with a greatly scaled down event due to the pandemic. Picture: Tony Gussin The war memorial at Combe Martin reflected many communities where wreaths were still laid on Remembrance Sunday but with a greatly scaled down event due to the pandemic. Picture: Tony Gussin

