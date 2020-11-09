Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Barnstaple was a much reduced affair due to the coronavirus pandemic, but people still came to pay their respects. Picture: Simon Ellery
The coronavirus pandemic meant the usual well-attended commemorative parades were pared down to simple services with limited numbers.
In Barnstaple, the parade which usually draws in excess of 1,000 people was instead a small ceremony in Rock Park, where mayor Alan Rennles placed a wreath at the war memorial on behalf of the town.
Remembrance Sunday 2020 in Bideford. Picture: Graham Hobbs
Other groups were encouraged to lay wreathes at different times.
Similar scenes in Bideford saw councillors, dignitaries, local groups and emergency services lay wreaths at a private ceremony at the memorial in Victoria Park.
Colour-seargent Neil-Gibbett and Derek Sargentat the Northam Remembrance Sunday 2020 event. Picture: Ray Goldsmith
There were similar scenes in Ilfracombe, South Molton, Torrington, Northam and beyond, with scaled down services to ensure the act of Remembrance went ahead during the coronavirus lockdown.
With the events taking place during the second national lockdown in England, people were instead encouraged to take part in the two-minute silence at 11am at home.
