REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY PARADE, BIDEFORD

10 NOVEMBER 2019

ROAD CLOSURE / DISRUPTION ON THE QUAY

There will be road closures enforced upon the Quay from the Pill Car Park to the Long Bridge roundabout (including Bridge Street) during the Remembrance Day Parade to be held on Sunday, 10 November 2019:

Roads affected:

10:30 - 13:00: Rope Walk - Willett Street.

10:00 - 10:40: Park Lane / Park Avenue (from Kingsley road to Chanters Road)

10:40 - 10:55: Bridge Street - Bideford Quay - Kingsley Road (from Grenville Street to the Park Avenue).

11:00 - 11:05: Kingsley Road (between Park Avenue and Park Car Park).

11:20 - 11:50: Kingsley Road - Bideford Quay - Bridge Street (from Park Avenue to Grenville Street).

12:25 - 12:45: Bridge Street - Bideford Quay - Kingsley Road (from Grenville Street to the Park Avenue).