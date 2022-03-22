News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Remembering Histories exhibition coming to studio KIND. in Braunton 

Author Picture Icon

Luisa Rombach

Published: 10:00 AM March 22, 2022
Studio KIND. founders Richard Gregory and Laura Porter at their new venture in Braunton

From Saturday, April 2, to Saturday, April 23, studio KIND. in Braunton will exhibit the work of Louise Hall. 

Louise Hall is a UK-based multi-disciplinary artist working in performance, print-making and sculpture. Louise’s work explores conversations on post-colonial ideas around the Black British experience in the UK and the diaspora, investigating the materiality of fabric and language to reflect social issues within the UK. Challenging concerns of colonial narrative and history, and the impact on education and other institutions of society, Louise uses non-violent imagery within her work to represent violent traumatic events with ties to plantations, colonial history and the transatlantic slave trade.  

‘Remembering Histories’ focuses on discussing the racial identity and history through imagery and personal experiences, as a mixed-race person growing up in the UK, and the lack of voices heard throughout history. Louise questions the institutional amnesia of British society as well as British history and media. ’13 Dead, Nothing Said’ speaks to accumulative trauma faced by the Black British communities reflecting from slaves not being a singular point of trauma but current events in living memory, and in this act Louise remembers the 13 lives lost in the 1981 New Cross Fire. The discussion on themes of Black bodies taking up physical space and how we represent accumulative trauma and our voices in a political landscape which continues to gaslight Black communities.  

Louise Hall graduated from the University of Bournemouth in 2020, having studied Fine Art. She has since been awarded the Platform Graduate Award, exhibiting at Aspex Gallery in Portsmouth, and was part of the ‘Power To Us’, and exhibition of emerging women artists at Yellow Cube Gallery in Gosport.  

