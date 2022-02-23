Red Riding Hood comes to Pilton - oh yes she does!

After successful productions of ‘Aladdin’, ‘Dick Whittington’, 'Robin Hood & the Babes in the Wood’, ‘Jack & the Beanstalk’ and Treasure Island since 2016, Pilton Theatre Productions are putting on a new show for young people (and adults) to enjoy.

‘Red Riding Hood – The Pantomime’, written in traditional style by Limelight Scripts, will be showing in Pilton Church Hall during the February Half-term holiday.

After opening to a specially invited audience on Wednesday, 23rd February, there will be shows on Thursday 24th, Friday 25th and Saturday 26th in the evening starting at 7.30pm and a Saturday Matinée at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from The Reform Inn and the Green Man Bar & Bistro in Pilton or by calling Martin on 01271 372416.

Rehearsals started way back in October for the cast of 20, with ages ranging from 8 to 70+ and the front and backstage crew are finalising costumes, scenery, programmes, lighting, sound, props and music.

Pilton Pantomime is in its twenty-seventh year in its current form. However, recorded pantomime in Pilton definitely dates back more than 70 years, to when the children of Pilton School did 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves' in Pilton Parish Rooms in 1949. But it has, without doubt, been going on for much longer than that.

Pilton Theatre Productions is part of the Pilton Green Man CIO (Charitable Incorporated Organisation), a simple form of charitable trust.

It was set up in 2016 to benefit the local community with any money raised by Pilton Green Man Day in July and Pilton Panto in February and by other fund-raising activities and has donated over £6,000 to a variety of community projects and individuals.

In 2021, following five years of raising funds by the Friends of Manning’s Pit, the Pilton Green Man CIO bought the 18 acres of land known as Manning’s Pit close to Pilton for the community. Manning’s Pit is now being carefully managed by The Friends of Manning’s Pit.

There is nothing like a bit of panto to get you smiling, singing and feeling good about the world.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves Pilton Church Hall 1949-50 - Credit: Pilton Theatre Productions



