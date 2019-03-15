Hungarian students at Sol language school in Barnstaple have been baking cakes to sell at their Red Nose Day coffee morning. Picture: Sol Hungarian students at Sol language school in Barnstaple have been baking cakes to sell at their Red Nose Day coffee morning. Picture: Sol

Once again Comic Relief is asking the nation to come together and make a difference to people’s lives both in the UK and worldwide.

Schools and businesses as well as charities and community groups will be putting on their noses and organising events to raise money.

In Barnstaple, Hungarian students from Sol language school, intrigued by Red Nose fever, have organised their own event.

Until noon today they will be selling cakes they have made themselves as well as teas and coffees, at St Peter & St Mary Magdalene in the town centre.

The group are from Gödöllő and Fót near Budapest, Hungary. Karen Richardson, host family co-ordinator at Sol, said every group of students that comes here to learn English is also taught about local charity work during their lessons.

Karen said: “I think they were really up for it. It’s something that’s not normal in Eastern Europe and they were keen to get involved.”

This year Comic Relief has 11 new nose designs, as well as a way of bringing your nose to life by scanning the QR code and downloading the Red Nose app from the Apple or Play stores.

Keep up to date with all the national Red Nose Day news at www.comicrelief.com .