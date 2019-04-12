The new look Harbour Bar at the Red Lion Hotel, Clovelly. Picture: Clovelly Estate The new look Harbour Bar at the Red Lion Hotel, Clovelly. Picture: Clovelly Estate

Work followed designs by architects The Bazeley partnership involved the re-planning of the first and second floors to include 12 en-suite bedrooms, a family room, new reception area and restaurant with alterations and refurbishment of the ground floor bar and kitchen.

The reception area was refurbished using Delabole slate flooring as the flooring.

The reception desk picks up on Clovelly’s maritime tradition, and behind, there is an enlarged map of Devon dating back to the 16th century, from the owning family’s archives.

There is comfortable seating in both the reception area and the Residents Lounge where there is oak flooring and rugs to replace the carpet.

An oak staircase with an oar handrail leads down to the Harbour Bar and Snug Bar. Both bars have both been refurbished while not losing their original character.

The makeover follows the extensive renovation of the restaurant in 2017 and the Sail Loft accommodation in 2011.

