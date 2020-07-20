Separating your glass helps speed up collections and prevent injuries. Picture: North Devon Council Separating your glass helps speed up collections and prevent injuries. Picture: North Devon Council

Q: What is the new, blue recycling box scheme?

A: Soon every household in North Devon will receive a new, blue recycling box that they can use to separate their glass from the rest of their recycling.

During lockdown, we asked residents to separate glass waste into any suitable containers they had. This was to help speed up collections and help teams that were short-staffed.

We can’t thank the residents enough for their response and for doing all they could to help.

The new boxes will be delivered throughout August and September 2020. Picture: North Devon Council The new boxes will be delivered throughout August and September 2020. Picture: North Devon Council

Q: What items can go in my new box?

A: Glass bottles and jars will now go in your new box. Make sure to rinse them out and put the lids back on before throwing them away. Continue to put your cans, aerosols, tins, mixed plastic and small electrical items in your other recycling box.

Refer to your recycling guide if you’re not sure what items you can recycle or which bin to use. We’ll be issuing new guides when we deliver your boxes.

Q: How will this help make recycling easier?

A: We’ve trialled the new boxes in 800 homes in Yelland and the results proved them an enormous success.

Less glass-related injuries were reported, teams could finish their collections earlier and there were fewer issues with overflowing recycling.

We are issuing the new blue boxes to encourage residents to keep up the excellent work as some of the containers people were using to store the glass in made it difficult for the crews to tip the glass into the lorries.

By giving everyone a proper recycling box, tipping the glass into the recycling trucks is much easier and safer, and because of the success of the trial, we’ll be rolling out the new boxes throughout all North Devon.

Q: Why are these new recycling boxes so important?

A: As the population of North Devon continues to grow, we need to find ways of completing more recycling rounds on time. Separating your glass from the rest of your recycling waste is a way we can make collections more efficient without the need to take on additional staff.

It also makes life much easier for the teams. They won’t have to handle any of your recycling as it will be tipped straight into the truck, which can help protect them against coronavirus and prevent them from getting cut by the glass.

Q: When can I use my new box?

A: The new boxes will be delivered throughout August and September 2020. Once you’ve received your blue box, you can begin using it straight away.

Q: What if I don’t need a second blue box?

A: If you already have a second NDC-issued recycling box, you can opt-out of the scheme. You may have previously requested a second box or already have one if you’re part of a larger household.

You must opt-out by July 26 2020. You can do this via the council’s website or by calling customer services on 01271 374776. It’s easy and quick to do.

After that, all you need to do is start using your new box and put it out in time for your next recycling bin collection.

Visit northdevon.gov.uk/bins-and-recycling for more information.

Email customerservices@northdevon.gov.uk or call 01271 374776 if you have any questions.