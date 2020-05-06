Devon County Council’s (DCC) six recycling centres across North Devon and Torridge will be open, but the council is urging residents to follow government guidelines and only travel to them if the waste presents a hazard and cannot be legally and responsibly disposed of in other ways.

It is the first stage of a phased reopening for the recycling centres, and is subject to any further government announcements.

Health protection measures will be in force at each centre, including a one-in one-out policy and social distancing guidelines.

This means staff will not be assisting with unloading waste, and there are likely to be queues and delays for residents.

Only cars without trailers, with a maximum of two adults per vehicle, will be allowed on site, and payments must be by credit or debit card.

Residents displaying coronavirus symptoms are asked not to visit the recycling centres.

Councillor Andrea Davis, DCC’s cabinet member for infrastructure, development and waste, said; “We understand that storing some waste for long periods may not be safe and that is why, following government guidance, we are reopening our recycling centres for essential use only.

“The safety of the public and staff is our top priority and lengthy waiting times should be expected due to the new restrictions in place.

“We ask you to avoid queuing on the Public Highway and if it is very busy to come back later. In the first instance, we ask that if people cannot store waste at home, they should use the regular kerbside collections for disposal.

“If however the waste is presenting a hazard and there is no other legal way of disposing of it, then they can bring it to our recycling centres. We are working to restore normal service as soon as it is safe to do so and we appreciate your patience at this time.”

North Devon and Torridge’s recycling centres are:

– Anvil Corner Recycling Centre, Holsworthy.

– Bideford Recycling Centre.

– Deep Moor Recycling Centre, Torrington.

– Killacleave Recycling Centre, Ilfracombe.

– Maclin’s Quarry Recycling Centre, South Molton.

– Seven Brethren Recycling Centre, Barnstaple.

Most recycling centres will operate their usual opening hours. However, Maclin’s Quarry at South Molton will be open on Saturday and Sunday only, while the Holsworthy centre at Anvil Corner will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday only.