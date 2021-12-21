Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is offering a Christmas tree recycling service for some households in North Devon.

Volunteers will be collecting real trees in the EX31, EX32, EX33 postcode areas and taking them to be recycled in return for a donation to the charity.

Trees will be collected on January 13 and 14 and collections can be booked in advance on the Just Helping website until Monday, January 10.

CHSW area fundraiser Henrietta Olsson said: “This is such an easy, green and charitable way to recycle your Christmas tree, while helping to support our Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Fremington.

“The money raised from collecting and recycling trees will help make a huge difference to local children and families at the most difficult of times.

“We’d like to thank all the volunteers and businesses who are generously donating their time and vehicles to help us collect the Christmas trees – we are very grateful for their support.”

Donations to CHSW will help provide vital care for local children with life-limiting conditions and their families. A £10 donation could pay for paints and materials for children and siblings to enjoy art therapy; £25 could help pay for medical consumables for a day at one of the hospices; while £100 could pay for the food bill for one day at one of the hospices.

To book a Christmas tree collection visit just-helping.org.uk/register-tree