North Devon dancers smash their lockdown exams

Published: 8:00 AM January 6, 2021

Some of the younger Rebecca Varley Dance Academy students after doing well in their exams - Credit: Rebecca Varley

Students of the Rebecca Varley Dance Academy might have learned online for most of the year but it didn’t prevent them from doing well in their exams.

The annual examination with the International Dance Teachers Association saw 97 per cent of the exams taken passed with the highest grade.

Senior student Lily Zweigberk was nominated by the examiner to compete in the International Theatre Awards in February.

School owner Rebecca Varley said: “Before the first lockdown, our school was a hive of activity. We would welcome 200 pupils per week to take dance, drama and theatre classes throughout the week and weekend. Then all of that stopped abruptly in March.

“The school transferred it's classes immediately online. The students that were able to attend online, did so with so much enthusiasm. Suddenly we were dancing 'together' but from our own kitchens and lounges.

“The dance school is such an important part of daily life for our students and teachers. It's a family. It was so important for everyone that we could keep the classes up in whatever form possible during the lockdown. It gave us all a focus.

“Dance training is not only a wonderful form of physical activity and an artistic outlet, it also enriches the mental wellbeing of those that take part.”

The school is now accepting new students and dancing will continue, whether in studio or (for now) online. Email rvdanceacademy@gmail.com for more information.