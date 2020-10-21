Netflix movie starring Lily James and filmed in North Devon now streaming (Video)

Rebecca was released on the streaming platform on Wednesday (October 21).

Scenes from the movie starring James, Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas were filmed at Hartland Quay in July 2019.

The film is based on the 1938 book of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, which was adapted by Alfred Hitchcock in 1940.

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Hammer), a newly married young woman arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast.

Lily James as Mrs. de Winter in Rebecca. Picture: Kerry Brown/Netflix Lily James as Mrs. de Winter in Rebecca. Picture: Kerry Brown/Netflix

Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs Danvers.

Crews spent 11 days set-dressing Hartland Quay as it was transformed back to the 1930s.

The North Devon beauty spot was closed to the public while filming took place over four days in July last year.

Hartland Abbey also became a unit base for the duration of the filming, housing winnebagos for green rooms, make up, costumes an catering.

Speaking at the time of filming, Hartland Quay Hotel manager Donal Stafford said: “It’s great for the Quay and the surrounding area.

“Anything like this gives the Hartland Peninsula great exposure, and anything that attracts more visitors to the area is very welcome.”

