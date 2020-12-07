Kim Insull of Really Wild Planet as a youngster with his first pet snake, Wiggles. Picture: Kim Insull Kim Insull of Really Wild Planet as a youngster with his first pet snake, Wiggles. Picture: Kim Insull

The education encounter business, run by former teacher Kim Insull, now has its first permanent home.

Families can enjoy an educational fun visit and meet a variety of reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates, with all profits raised going towards conservation and community projects.

Kim worked as a teacher for 17 years and has continued to tour schools and events with his Really Wild Learning menagerie of scaly and creepie crawlie friends.

He said: “It has always been my ambition to open my own learning facility – it feels like a dream come true.

“When I met the Affinity team, I was impressed with how they go above and beyond to help retailers. We have a really strong relationship and they helped me achieve my goal by offering me a space which would suit my business and the animals.

“We are bringing something unique to North Devon with this fun and exciting concept. We aim to get people connected and involved with wildlife through educational and fun based learning.”

As a child, Kim became inspired by the natural world and would explore his garden for ‘mini beasts’.

Before long, he was in the market for a pet snake which his parents bought for him – he named it ‘Wiggles’.

He later attended the University of South Wales and studied photography, with the intention of becoming a wildlife photographer.

He later went on to train as an art teacher but continued to photograph the natural world alongside his teaching role.