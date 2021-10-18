Real ice rink coming to Barnstaple Christmas Village

Published: 10:52 AM October 18, 2021

Complimentary skating sessions are also being offered to patients, families and staff of North Devon Hospice - Credit: NDH

Excitement is building for North Devon’s first real outdoor ice rink, which will be available for all to enjoy from November 19 as part of a spectacular Christmas Village on Barnstaple’s Severn Brethren.

The ice rink will even be helping a worthy cause, as 5% of profits will be donated to North Devon Hospice.

Claire Sherwood from the hospice called it very generous and a welcome gesture, she said: “We are so thrilled that the organisers of the Christmas Village have chosen to support North Devon Hospice in this way. Christmas is a very poignant time for the patients and families we care for.

“They may be facing their final festive season together, so we do everything possible to make sure they can create precious memories and spend valuable time together.

“Support like this from the Christmas Village organisers will help us make this time of year extra special for those cared for by the hospice.”

North Devon’s Christmas Village will feature a real ice rink - Credit: NDH

You may also want to watch:

As well as donating 5% of profits from the ice rink, complimentary skating sessions are also being offered to patients, families and staff of North Devon Hospice.

“It is so exciting for North Devon to be getting a real ice-skating rink, because it will make Christmas completely magical this year.” said Claire. “I know that there are many families being supported by the hospice who will absolutely love the opportunity to enjoy the ice rink.

“It will provide a real escape and a chance to make wonderful memories together. I’m sure that our staff will enjoy it too, after what has been an incredibly tough year for our front-line teams.”

North Devon’s Christmas Village will not only feature a real rink – which is covered so can be enjoyed in all weathers – but also the very best local trade, food and craft stalls. It will be the perfect place for Christmas shopping, as well as enjoying tasty festive treats, with the opportunity to meet Santa in his grotto too!

The project is run by Lorna and Josh Weller and Kyle Winter. They said it was important to support their local hospice as well as providing plenty of Christmas cheer.

“It has been a really difficult year, so we think this is just what North Devon needs this Christmas,” said Lorna.

“It’s an opportunity to enjoy the magic of the festive season with something that has never been done in this area before. We’re especially excited about bringing a real ice rink to the area for the first time, and we’re proud that it will support North Devon Hospice too.

“We hope it raises lots of money for the cause, and we hope the families they are caring for will come and make some memories with us too.”

Josh added: “North Devon Hospice is a cause close to our hearts, and Christmas is a time to think of others, so it just seemed to make perfect sense. We can’t wait to welcome everyone. It’ll be amazing to bring people together like this after a really tough year.”

North Devon’s Christmas Village runs from Friday, November 19, until Sunday, January 2.

Booking in advance for the ice rink or to meet Santa is strongly advised, as slots are filling up fast.

Ice rink tickets are £9, or £11 for a toddler session (running midweek in term time at 10am and 11am, including one adult and one pre-schooler).

Santa’s Grotto tickets are £10 and include a visit, a gift and plenty of photo opportunities. Book now at christmasvillagenorthdevon.co.uk