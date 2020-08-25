Union GMB said the news that Infrastrata had acquired the historic yard for £7million was a huge boost for the community in North Devon.

GMB organiser Matt Roberts said: “We are absolutely delighted with the confirmation that the yard will reopen.

“We have always firmly believed that the yard can be viable and thrive in the right hands.

“Our members will be excited to be teaming up the iconic Harland and Wolff shipbuilding family and working closely with the famous Belfast yard.

“This is a huge boost for the whole community in North Devon.”

The historic shipyard closed back in March 19, despite a huge campaign from workers unions and the community.

Appledore shipbuilder Jake Mclean said it was great news after a ‘turbulent’ couple of years.

He said: “We all welcome the news the iconic Harland and Wolfe yard has acquired our Appledore shipyard.

“This is great news after what has been a turbulent two years.

“Workers are looking forward to getting back building ships again in our famous yard.”