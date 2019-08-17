Staff from different branches are taking part in the Pavestone Rally on September 5 in aid of The Rainy Day Trust, Variety and Teenage Cancer Trust.

The rules of the trip state that the car must have cost less than £500 and teams will have to complete a series of challenges while dressed in fancy-dress costumes.

The rally will see RGB Barnstaple's branch manager Lee Kift, Ash Lewis, Ian Roulstone and Nathan Thompson leave for Reims in Northern France on Thursday, September 5.

They will drive through Stuttgart, Salzburg and Venice, before arriving at Lake Como in Italy on September 8.

They will be completing the trip in a 1999 Volvo V70 decorated as the greased lightning car from the movie Grease.

Mr Kift said: "This will be the second time we have taken part in the Pavestone Rally.

"It is such a fun way to raise money for extremely worthwhile causes and we're all looking forward to hitting the road again.

"We're using the same Volvo in which we completed the previous rally, as we were so impressed with it."

To find out more and to donate visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/rgbpavestonerally .