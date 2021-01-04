Rainbow benches honour golden North Devon NHS staff

Published: 3:11 PM January 4, 2021

With the new rainbow benches at North Devon District Hospital are Jacquie Willoughby President of The Rotary Club of Bideford, Rotarian Kevin Cole, Fern Centre manager Tasmin Andrew, Ian Roome, head of fundraising NDDH and Rotarians Moirag and Mike Clarke - Credit: NDHT

Two rainbow benches have been donated to North Devon District Hospital to honour the NHS by The Rotary Club of Bideford, inscribed with the words ‘Thankful for our many pots of gold’.

Club president Jacquie Willoughby said: “We wanted to do something special to bring a smile or two to this difficult year and rainbows have been a central theme.

“The benches are to remind NHS staff that they are appreciated for all they have done this year and continue to do every day, every week, every year – they are undoubtedly ‘pots of gold’!”

Ellen Fineran, customer services manager of TDP Ltd, which helped encourage its design team to make the special benches for the club, said: “Only yellow is a really difficult colour. They are particularly durable and should last for at least 20 years maintenance free so will be a positive reminder of Covid 2020 for many years to come.”

The benches are currently at The Fern Centre but may be moved to the main hospital entrance.

The Fern Centre was the location for Project Wingman during the initial lockdown when furloughed airline staff volunteered their time to help boost morale in the hospitals.