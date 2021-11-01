PICTURES: Railway rides return to Bideford after 15 years

Rides were in the cab of the centre’s diesel locomotive - Credit: BRHC

On Sunday (October 31) Bideford saw the return of passenger trains after some 15 years at the town’s Railway Heritage Centre.

Rides were in the cab of the centre’s diesel locomotive and proved very popular with much interest in the rare opportunity to ride in the locomotive and enjoy the views across the town and the River Torridge.

Spokesman Lewis Andrews said: “It was a wonderful day and particularly pleasing to see the smiling faces of the children who in some cases fulfilled a dream of riding in a locomotive in North Devon.

“Today has been the result of about four years of hard work by our volunteers which began by rebuilding the loco’s engine, many hours of repainting, weeding and paperwork which resulted in the site rightfully returning to a passenger railway station.

“Next year, we plan to give rides in our Guard’s Van with a choice of indoor seating or standing behind the loco, so exciting times ahead!”

The Signal Box and Museum was opened as a finale to a busy season at the Heritage Centre, meanwhile working parties will continue on Wednesdays from 10am onwards and anyone is welcome to join in. For more information visit: www.bidefordrailway.co.uk

The Signal Box and Museum was opened as a finale to a busy season at the Heritage Centre - Credit: BRHC



