Always with a nose for a story, the star of his own YouTube channel was chatting to Tony with a little help from mum Fiona Lewis for the Love Ilfracombe: Focus magazine. The dog has his own Ragamuffin Rambles page as well as his pets page and a roving reporter section where he gets out and meets people. Ilfracombes community magazine Focus came to the end of a 33 year run in December 2018 but a new look version Love Ilfracombe: Focus was launched in January 2019. Tony has been at the Gazette for 18 years and chatted to Rags about how he became a reporter, some of the interesting stories he has covered over the years and offered a few tips on meeting new people and encouraging them to share their stories. You can read the interview in the June edition of the Love Ilfracombe: Focus.