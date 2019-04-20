Ragamuffin hard at work at the Gazette. Picture: Matt Smart Ragamuffin hard at work at the Gazette. Picture: Matt Smart

Always with a nose for a story, the star of his own YouTube channel was chatting to Tony with a little help from mum Fiona Lewis for the Love Ilfracombe: Focus magazine.

The dog has his own Ragamuffin Rambles page as well as his pets' page and a 'roving reporter' section where he gets out and meets people.

Ilfracombe's community magazine Focus came to the end of a 33 year run in December 2018 but a new look version Love Ilfracombe: Focus was launched in January 2019.

Tony has been at the Gazette for 18 years and chatted to Rags about how he became a reporter, some of the interesting stories he has covered over the years and offered a few tips on meeting new people and encouraging them to share their stories.

Ragamuffin and the Gazette's Tony Gussin confer. Picture: Matt Smart Ragamuffin and the Gazette's Tony Gussin confer. Picture: Matt Smart

You can read the interview in the June edition of the Love Ilfracombe: Focus.