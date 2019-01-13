This year’s event, which takes place on Sunday, June 30, will be open to men, women and children – a first for the popular fundraiser.

This January, people are being offered 30 per cent off entry fees on Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events, which raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The charity’s Barnstaple event manager, Ruth Chamings, said now was the right time to make the events open for everyone.

She said: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

“At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.

“This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

The Barnstaple event starts from Seven Brethren, with 5km and 10km routes.

To enter Race for Life and receive the discount visit raceforlife.org and use the code RFL30.