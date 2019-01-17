Plans for the new Quince Honey Farm. Plans for the new Quince Honey Farm.

Work is underway to relocate the South Molton attraction to Aller Cross by the North Devon Link Road and it is due to open in April.

The new site will function as both a working honey farm and tourist attraction. A new orchard and flower meadows will be planted to help with the production of honey and there will also be a honey factory on site.

A major element of the project is the landscaped gardens that will surround the buildings and make the most of the 54 acre farm land in which they are situated.

They will become the first known gardens and woodland in the UK planted specifically for bees.

The new Quince Honey Farm Garden will be composed entirely of bee-friendly plants.

This ensures the site would become of considerable importance for research purposes, and perhaps provide inspiration to others hoping to achieve the same goals.

Head gardener Pip Howard has taken on the challenge and is excited to be working with a blank canvas.

He said: “It is the most interesting and challenging project I have come across in my career.

“Nothing comparable has been done for many, many years and working towards creating gardens that will become an exemplar for wildlife friendly, sustainable horticulture is a privilege.”

New herringbone dry stone walling at the new Quince Honey Farm site, which offers habitat for bees and wildlife.

The attraction is promising a variety of ‘unique’ landscape features and Pip is using a blend of traditional and innovative techniques to allow for some very original features, designed to appeal to all generations.

The landscaping has a strong commitment to sustainability, including using coppiced wood from the site for the timber requirements and stone quarried on site for dry stone walls.

Within the designs of the hexagonal central gardens, Pip has already carried out a substantial amount of dry stonewalling, which will provide habitats for bees and other wildlife.

The gardens will form an important part of the new Quince Honey Farm, which opens on April 6, and they will be an attraction in themselves, with nature walks, tractor rides and tours.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a guided tour of the Honey Factory including honey tasting, beekeeping demonstrations and taster sessions, the Farm Shop and restaurant, plus a large indoor play area and outdoor play.