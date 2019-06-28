A halloumi burger on offer at the new The Nectary restaurant at Quince Honey Farm. Picture: Shimnix Films A halloumi burger on offer at the new The Nectary restaurant at Quince Honey Farm. Picture: Shimnix Films

The attraction moved earlier this year to a purpose-built development on the outskirts of town near the Link Road.

Part of the move was to create a relaxing and welcoming restaurant to cater for far more people than was possible at the smaller premises of the old honey farm.

Named The Nectary after the part of the flower that produces the nectar for the bees, the new restaurant enjoys views over the nectar gardens, woodland, and surrounding countryside.

The Nectary is free to enter and is open daily between 10am and 6pm, and there is plenty of free parking on site.

The Nectary staff at the new Quince Honey Farm restaurant. Pictured are John Hamilton, Pam Shepherd and Michael Stone. Picture: Shimnix Films The Nectary staff at the new Quince Honey Farm restaurant. Pictured are John Hamilton, Pam Shepherd and Michael Stone. Picture: Shimnix Films

Visitors also have the chance to see honeybees at work while enjoying a cuppa, thanks to the unique feature of beehives situated outside the end windows and a glass-sided hive.

The new menu consists of a range of homemade meals to suit everybody, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options as well as a children's menu.

Ingredients have been locally sourced wherever possible, including Exmoor beef, and locally grown potatoes.

The most locally sourced ingredient is the honey itself, with Quince's own honey being used in the salad dressings, honey glazed sausages, desserts, as a sweetener for tea and coffee, and much more.