The new Quince Honey Farm site at South Molton opens in April, with extensive gardens laid out in a hexagonal honeycomb pattern. Picture: Tony Gussin The new Quince Honey Farm site at South Molton opens in April, with extensive gardens laid out in a hexagonal honeycomb pattern. Picture: Tony Gussin

The new site just off the Aller Cross roundabout by the North Devon Link Road will officially open on Saturday, April 6.

Work started in May 2018 and the process of transferring the attraction from its longstanding home in the town to a much larger and more accessible site on the outskirts.

The new site is aiming at being an all-weather attraction, with large landscaped gardens set in a hexagonal ‘honeycomb’ layout to provide an outdoor experience for visitors too.

The main complex is 12 acres, four times the size of the old site, with a further 30 acres of land that can be seen as part of a tractor tour.

It is all dedicated to bee-friendly farming and planted with bee0-friendly plants.

There is a shop and restaurant building, plus the Honey factory where people can watch honey being collected and packaged, as well as have a taste of the different varieties and also take part in crafts such as making beeswax candles.

Another building houses a Bee School where visitors can watch demonstrations of beekeeping and also experience the craft for themselves with special 30 minute taster sessions.

The Playhive, a popular part of the old site, has been recreated on the new, this time with an outdoor area as well as an indoor soft play area and a café.

The Playhive at the new Quince Honey Farm site, South Molton. Picture: Tony Gussin The Playhive at the new Quince Honey Farm site, South Molton. Picture: Tony Gussin

It will also be separate to the main attraction and of they wish people can pay a separate charge to use its facilities.

An extra 12 jobs have been created since the relocation began and the attraction is expecting to employ another 10 people in the first year of business.

The new landscaped gardens are expected to be a real eye-catcher and each hexagonal plot has been designed with a different theme by head gardener Pip Howard.

It is hoped the seasonal themes and designs such as a rocky moorland tor will prove an attraction to horticulture enthusiasts throughout the year.

Honey bee hives established at the new Quince Honey Farm site, South Molton. Picture: Tony Gussin Honey bee hives established at the new Quince Honey Farm site, South Molton. Picture: Tony Gussin

It is also hoped the new Quince will be open all year around and provide activities for visitors whatever the weather.

Find out more at https://www.quincehoneyfarm.co.uk .

The honey range at Quince Honey Farm, opening at a new location in April 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin The honey range at Quince Honey Farm, opening at a new location in April 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin