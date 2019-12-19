NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

LICENSING ACT 2003

Applicant: Ian Wallace

Premises Name: Quince Honey Farm

Premises Address: Aller Cross, South Molton, Devon, EX36 3RD

Proposed licensable activities: The application is to allow the sale and consumption of alcohol on the Quince Honey Farm premises during normal opening hours and at special evening events. Full details of the application can be inspected on the licensing register during normal business hours at the address given below or on www.northdevon.gov.uk

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this application (09/01/2020). Representations received after this date will not be considered. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.