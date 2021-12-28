News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
WNO Orchestra forced to cancel Queen's Theatre concert

Jim Parker

Published: 11:30 AM December 28, 2021
Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple

Queen's Theatre - Credit: North Devon Gazette

The WNO Orchestra has had to cancel its planned return to Barnstaple's Queens Theatre.

The concert was scheduled for Wednesday, January 5.

But the WNO has confirmed on its website: "We are sorry to share the news of the postponement of WNO Orchestra’s concert tour, Return to Vienna, which was due to take place from January 2 to 15 January 2022.

"Challenges to rehearsal scheduling, resources and event delivery caused by the current Covid-19 Omicron outbreak have all contributed to this postponement. Venues will be in touch with all ticket holders in due course."

Alternative dates are being sought.


