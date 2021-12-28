The WNO Orchestra has had to cancel its planned return to Barnstaple's Queens Theatre.

The concert was scheduled for Wednesday, January 5.

But the WNO has confirmed on its website: "We are sorry to share the news of the postponement of WNO Orchestra’s concert tour, Return to Vienna, which was due to take place from January 2 to 15 January 2022.

"Challenges to rehearsal scheduling, resources and event delivery caused by the current Covid-19 Omicron outbreak have all contributed to this postponement. Venues will be in touch with all ticket holders in due course."

Alternative dates are being sought.



