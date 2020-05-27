The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple and the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe have both been shut since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Sellador Venues said it hoped to reopen the Queen’s Theatre on June 28, with the Landmark Theatre reopening on July 2.

However, in a statement on Tuesday (May 26), the operator said both would remain closed beyond those planned dates until November 26, in time for the pre-pantomime season.

Sellador’s director of venues, Stuart Shanks, said: “It’s heart-breaking to have to extend the temporary closure of our theatres until the autumn, however, the safety of our audiences, colleagues and visiting companies is paramount.

“Having worked with the industry sector and considered all government advice and social distancing requirements, we don’t feel we will be able to reopen until November and therefore have been forced to make this regrettable decision.”

“Theatres across the country are the lifeblood of communities, we need each other, now more than ever; and we hope that our loyal audiences will continue to support us.

“We cannot wait to welcome our audiences back into our foyers, bars and auditoria just in time to enjoy a wonderful pantomime season”

Sellador said all ticket holders will be contacted regarding their options, which include transfers to the new date, account credit or refunds.

It has advised customers not to contact the box office, as no one is working on site.

Selladoor hopes to reschedule as many of the shows affected by the cancellation as possible, and has already rescheduled some of those affected for dates in 2021.

A statement on the theatres’ website added: “Your theatres are determined to open again as soon as it is safe to do so, but we can only do this with your support.

“Best wishes from The Queen’s Theatre and The Landmark during these difficult times and we look forward to welcoming you again very soon.”

It has so far rescheduled the following shows for dates in 2021:

– Oh! What A Night – January 8.

– Arrival – Hits Of Abba – March 20.

– Rhod Gilbert: The Book of John – February 17.

– The Glenn Miller and Big Band Spectacular – April 1.

– The Roy Orbison Story – August 7, 2021

– Mercury – November 28, 2021

– Bernie Marsden – Whitesnake – September 30, 2021.