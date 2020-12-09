Scrooge with a modern twist: Creators look forward to A Christmas Carol in Barnstaple

Published: 9:51 AM December 9, 2020 Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020

Television and theatre actor Jason Merrells will be the star of one man show A Christmas Carol at the Queen's Theatre Barnstaple from December 17. - Credit: Archant

The duo behind the innovative one-man production of A Christmas Carol coming to the Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple this December are looking forward to their first live theatre since the start of the pandemic.

Television and theatre actor Jason Merrells and director Paul Jepson are currently rehearing at the venue for the five-show run of the Dickens classic, with a modern twist.

It runs from Thursday, December 17 and there will be a limited number of seats, with social distancing and Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Paul has adapted the setting to place the narrator in the role of a 2020 NHS doctor plagued by sleeplessness in a hospital rest room - he begins to read the story and before too long, the ghosts start to appear...

Paul said: “When Selladoor asked if I could do a Christmas show for them, I wanted to do it because the theatre has been shut for nine months.

“It works as the story of the medic allows it to happen easily as it is across one night. It’s full of all the usual stuff, with all the ghosts and everything you would expect, but they are all created by one person and the imagination of one person.”

Jason has a string of television credits including Casualty, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road, but said he began his career doing one man shows, which was when he first met Paul.

He said: “I was intrigued about doing it again because when I did, I loved it.

“I think A Christmas Carol is a perfect story and that’s why it’s done so much – it’s probably the greatest embodiment of what Christmas is in literature.

“I think there is an identity with any person that is in a profession that is demanding and loses sight of what the important things are – love and the people you love – our medic has slightly lost touch himself with things like that.

“We wanted to be part of opening up in any way we could and this opportunity came up. It’s about kick-starting your local theatres because they really need it - the bigger ones have reserves to weather this out but the regional ones don’t.”

He said Dickens intended the story to be read to an audience and this was the perfect opportunity to recreate the experience of how A Christmas Carol should be performed.

Tickets start at £14 and are now from queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .