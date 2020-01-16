The 2020 show has been announced by Selladoor and Prime Pantomimes as Cinderella, with full casting to be announced in due course.

But following rave reviews from audiences who saw Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Queen's, Jonny Weldon, who played comic turn Muddles, will be back in the role of Buttons.

The actor, who proved popular as Muddles while mooning love struck over Snow White, said: "I'm so excited to be returning to Barnstaple for 2020's pantomime.

"Cinderella is one of the most popular pantos and I'm delighted to be playing one of the most iconic characters in pantomime, Buttons! I hope to see you there."

Prime Pantomimes, which produced Snow White in-house in association with venue operator Selladoor, is promising that Cinderella will burst to life with heaps of audience participation, spectacular costumes, dazzling sets and enchanting special effects.

The company has issued an early invitation for theatre-goers to polish their pumpkins, dust off the ball gowns, grab the glass slippers and head to the ball of the year for 'the ultimate pantomime'.

A special early bird discount of 10 per cent off ticket prices applies until March 31.

To book tickets for Cinderella or find out more, visit www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com .