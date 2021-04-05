News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Queen gifts Maundy Money to “astonishing” North Devon Churchwarden

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:48 AM April 5, 2021   
Sid has been churchwarden of St Mary and St Gregory's church in Frithelstock for 37 years

Sid has been churchwarden of St Mary and St Gregory's church in Frithelstock for 37 years - Credit: Exeter Diocese

A churchwarden from Devon is one of four people from across the county to receive Maundy money this year from the Queen. 

Sid Adams, 87, said he was ‘honoured and overwhelmed’ to receive the gift, which her Majesty traditionally distributes to people over 70 on Maundy Thursday. 

Sid has been churchwarden of St Mary and St Gregory's church in Frithelstock, near Great Torrington, for 37 years. 

St Mary and St Gregory's church in Frithelstock

St Mary and St Gregory's church in Frithelstock - Credit: Exeter Diocese

He is a retired military policeman and has been chair of the local Royal British Legion for 32 years. 

The vicar, Father Peter Bevan, said: “He is astonishing for his age and a lovely gentleman. 

You may also want to watch:

"The award couldn't go to a nicer person.” 

Sid said: “I never expected anything like this.” He added that the letter he received from the Queen had ‘already been framed’. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New partnership helps autistic people in North Devon find work
  2. 2 Devon’s emergency medics to acquire new lifesaving vehicle
  3. 3 What does the future of healthcare in North Devon look like?
  1. 4 How you can join the team at Fremington Quay Heritage Centre
  2. 5 BREAKING: Bideford's Brunswick Wharf redevelopment plans approved
  3. 6 Queen gifts Maundy Money to “astonishing” North Devon Churchwarden
  4. 7 Ilfracombe water sports centre project takes step forward
  5. 8 Holiday families shocked by Westward Ho! seafront bottle attack
  6. 9 Shebbear College pupil Mitzi releases her debut single ‘Trivial’
  7. 10 Measures to reduce sewage levels in North Devon's waters backed by MP

The church at Frithelstock is close to Sid's heart, he and his wife were baptised and married there and his father was also Churchwarden. 

Sid is a retired military policeman

Sid is a retired military policeman - Credit: Exeter Diocese

“I made my father a promise that, as long as I could, I would keep Frithelstock church open. So far I have managed it!” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

(L to R) Councillor Dermot McGeough, Councillor Peter Christie (Mayor) and Andy Curtis Maintenance Team Supervisor

Plaque dedicated to Bideford crane driver Mike Pryer unveiled

Joseph Bulmer

person
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

Police warning after break-ins in Yelland and Instow

Joseph Bulmer

person
Councillor Brian Greenslade

New date for trial of ex county council chairman Brian Greenslade

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Torridge District Council's HQ, Riverbank House, in Bideford

Torridge prepares to relax restrictions and welcome visitors

Joseph Bulmer

person
Comments powered by Disqus