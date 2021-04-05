Queen gifts Maundy Money to “astonishing” North Devon Churchwarden

Published: 10:48 AM April 5, 2021

Sid has been churchwarden of St Mary and St Gregory's church in Frithelstock for 37 years

A churchwarden from Devon is one of four people from across the county to receive Maundy money this year from the Queen.

Sid Adams, 87, said he was ‘honoured and overwhelmed’ to receive the gift, which her Majesty traditionally distributes to people over 70 on Maundy Thursday.

Sid has been churchwarden of St Mary and St Gregory's church in Frithelstock, near Great Torrington, for 37 years.

St Mary and St Gregory's church in Frithelstock

He is a retired military policeman and has been chair of the local Royal British Legion for 32 years.

The vicar, Father Peter Bevan, said: “He is astonishing for his age and a lovely gentleman.

"The award couldn't go to a nicer person.”

Sid said: “I never expected anything like this.” He added that the letter he received from the Queen had ‘already been framed’.

The church at Frithelstock is close to Sid's heart, he and his wife were baptised and married there and his father was also Churchwarden.

Sid is a retired military policeman

“I made my father a promise that, as long as I could, I would keep Frithelstock church open. So far I have managed it!”