Pynes Walk residents have been enjoying bingo and music from their front gardens every Thursday evening before clapping for key workers.

Paul Bevan of Elite Entertainment has been using his equipment to play music and call out numbers to residents in the street who donate prizes, while next door neighbour Derrick Elston has been collecting donations.

The street has raised more than £1,000 for North Devon Hospice, and it is hoped they can reach £1,500 before the end of the lockdown.

Derrick, who has lived in Pynes Walk for 32 years, said it had brought everyone together, with participants ranging from three to 83 years old.

He said: “We did the first clap and Paul said, what if we try to do some fundraising.

“We put letters through to everyone on the street. We had good feedback and everybody has been participating most weeks. The whole community has bought into it.

“There are people in the street who didn’t know each other before and now everybody comes out.

“North Devon Hospice is local to us and we know local charities are going to really struggle now. We’re only a small community in North Devon, but locally there is someone everywhere who knows someone who has been through the hospice.”