Pynes Walk residents have enjoyed bingo and music from their front gardens every Thursday since lockdown began, as well as holding a few special events over bank holiday weekends.

Residents have donated prizes for bingo almost every week as well as donating, and they passed the incredible fundraising milestone following their final event over the August bank holiday.

Jess Burford Redgrove, from North Devon Hospice, said: “This just goes to show that incredible things can happen when communities work together.

“The neighbours from Pynes Walk have become so close during lockdown and their efforts have helped to keep everyone’s spirits up. Not only that, but they’ve also raised vital funds for North Devon Hospice at the most critical of times.

“This year has been a double whammy for the hospice, with a rise in demand for our care, plus the adverse effect of lockdown restrictions which means that fundraising activities have almost ground to a halt.

“However, the community of Pynes Walk have shown that where there’s a will, there’s a way. Their efforts have helped the hospice carry on caring throughout this difficult time, providing care to patients and families when it is needed the most.

“On behalf of all those we are currently supporting, a huge thank you to everyone involved.”