The application is to: 1. Enable the supply of alcohol off the premises Monday to Saturday from 10:00 hours to 22:00 hours and Sunday from 11:00 hours to 22:00 hours. 2. Enable recorded music Monday to Saturday from 10:00 hours to 22:00 hours and Sunday from 11:00 hours to 22:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon EX31 1 DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.