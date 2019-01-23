The application is: 1. To enable the supply of alcohol Saturday to Thursday from 10:00 hours to 00:00 and Friday from 10:00 hours to 01:00 hours.

2. To enable regulated enter-tainment Saturday to Thursday from 10:00 hours to 00:00 hours and Friday from 10:00 hours to 01:00 hours.

3. The terminal hour for the above activities will be extended until 01:00 hours on a Saturday if the following Monday of any such weekend is a public or bank holiday.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited. Wollen Michelmore LLP Devonshire House Riverside Road Barnstaple Devon EX31 1QN Dated: 12 January 2019