To whom it may concern: We Combe Brewing Company Ltd do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at Combe Brewing Company, Unit 4 Lundy View, Mullacott Industrial Estate, Illfracombe, Devon, EX34 8PY. The application 1. To enable the supply of alcohol on and off the premises Monday to Sunday from 09:00 hours to 21:00 hours. 2. To enable online sales Monday to Sunday 24 hours a day. Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1 DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority’s address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited. Applicant / on behalf of the applicant. Dated 5 June 2020