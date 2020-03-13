To whom it may concern: We Woods Catering Ltd do hereby give notice that we have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the grant of a Premises Licence at Woody's, 94 Boutport Street, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1SX. The application is enable the supply of alcohol on the premises Monday to Sunday from 08:00 hours to 23:00 hours. Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimite Signed: (Applicant/on behalf of the applicant) Dated: 29th February 2020