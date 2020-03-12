Robert Colin Geoffrey Pearce trading as T.S. Scaffolding South West of Lake Garage, Bradworthy, Holsworthy, Devon EX22 7SQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at Lake Garage, Bradworthy, Nr Holsworthy, Devon EX22 7SQ. To change existing conditions or undertakings applying at the operating centre at Unit 12 Buckland Filleigh Sawmills, Buckland Filleigh, Beaworthy EX21 5SN to close this operator centre cease operations. To remove the following conditions or undertakings which reads close this operating centre and cease operations at and which applies at the operating centre at Unit 12, Buckland Filleigh Sawmills, Buckland Filleigh, Beaworthy, EX21 5SN. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.