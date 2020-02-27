TORRIDGE DISTRICT COUNCIL hereby gives notice that, pursuant to section 65 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976, the Council intends to vary the current fares for licensed hackney carriages in accordance with the following table. The new fares will commence on 1 April 2020.

FARES FOR DISTANCE MILEAGE (Up to 4 passengers) Existing Proposed

1. Hiring's begun between 7am and 11pm on all days except Sundays, Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Distance not exceeding ¾ mile (1207m) £3.50 £3.70

Distance exceeding ¾ mile (1207m), for every mile thereafter (1609m) £2.50 £2.60

2. Hiring's begun between 11pm and 7am and on Sundays and on all Bank Holidays except Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Distance not exceeding ¾ mile (1207m) £5.25 £5.55

Distance exceeding ¾ mile (1207m), for every mile thereafter (1609m) £3.75 £3.90

3. Hiring's begun between midnight Christmas Eve and midnight Christmas Day and between 10pm New Years Eve and

midnight New Years Day.

Distance not exceeding ¾ mile (1207m) £7.00 £7.40

Distance exceeding ¾ mile (1207m), for every mile thereafter (1609m) £5.00 £5.20

4. Hiring's begun between 7am and 11pm on all days except Sundays, Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Distance not exceeding ¾ mile (1207m) £5.25 £5.55

Distance exceeding ¾ mile (1207m), for every mile thereafter (1609m) £3.75 £3.90

5. Hiring's begun between 11pm and 7am and on Sundays and on all Bank Holidays except Christmas Day and New Years Day.

Distance not exceeding ¾ mile (1207m) £7.88 £8.33

Distance exceeding ¾ mile (1207m), for every mile thereafter (1609m) £5.63 £5.85

6. Hiring's begun between midnight Christmas Eve and midnight Christmas Day and between 10pm New Years Eve and

midnight New Years Day.

Distance not exceeding ¾ mile (1207m) £10.50 £11.10

Distance exceeding ¾ mile (1207m), for every mile thereafter (1609m) £7.50 £7.80

WAITING TIME: For waiting at the hirer's request, for each period of one minute or part thereof. £0.20 £0.25

VALETING CHARGE: (Chargeable to passengers) £100 £100

The above fare structure is the maximum fare that may be charged. This fare structure does not apply to Private Hire Vehicles whose drivers who may negotiate their own fares. Any objections to the proposed changes of fares must be made in writing and delivered to the Licensing Team, Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, Bideford EX39 2QG, email: licensing@torridge.gov.uk by 13th March 2020.