Beechlea Limited trading as Hills of Devon of Beechlea House, Winkleigh, EX19 8DH is applying for a licence to use Beechlea Farm, Winkleigh, EX19 8DH as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupier's of land (including building's) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representation's to the traffic commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reason's, within 21 day's of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representation's is available from the traffic commissioner's office.