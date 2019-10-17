To whom it may concern: I Mr J Christofides do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the variation of my Premises Licence at 17 High Street, Ilfracombe, Devon, EX34 9DF and known as Johnny C's Diner. The application is: 1. To vary the existing licence to enable the supply of alcohol from on the premises to on and off the premises, hours as existing. 2. To vary the plan of the licensed area. Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered. A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited. Applicant Dated: 02 October 2019