The 2019 Community Awards scheme is intended to assist primarily small charities and not-for-profit organisations pursue work and projects of benefit to individuals and groups in Barnstaple. The Trust will be making awards totalling £10,000; five awards of £1,000 and a single award of £5,000. The successful applicants will be those whose applications demonstrate that an award will, in the opinion of the Trustees, make a real difference. The successful applicants will be invited to attend an Awards Evening on Tuesday, 26th November 2019, where the winners will be announced. For further information or to download an application form, please visit our website at: www.barumbridgetrust.org Contact address: Peter Laurie, Chamberlain to The Bridge Trust, 7 Bridge Chambers, Barnstaple, Devon, EX31 1HB. Email: admin@barumbridgetrust.org