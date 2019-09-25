Applications for grants that benefit the parish of Barnstaple are invited from organisations. Application forms are available on our website at www.barnstapletowncouncil. gov.uk, or from the Town Council Offices, Barum House, The Square, Barnstaple, EX32 8LS, telephone 01271 373311, email admin@barnstapletowncouncil.gov.uk. Closing date: Thursday 28th November 2019 at 5.00 pm. We regret that applications received after this date/time cannot be considered. Grants will be paid in May 2020. Rob Ward Town Clerk