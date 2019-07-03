Wales Environmental Ltd of The Old Airfield, Templeton, Narberth, Pembrokeshire, SA67 8SR is applying to change an existing licence to add an operating centre at BG Pearce Ltd., Tallems Incineration, Woodlands, Cheriton Bishop, Exeter, EX6 6HH as an operating centre for 3 vehicles and 1 trailer. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would

be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.