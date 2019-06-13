Langdon Transport Limited of 38 Central Avenue, Leemill Industrial Estate, Devon, PL21 9PE is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at Torridge Business Park, Hill Village, South Molton, EX36 4HP. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.