Consultation Notice - 10th June to 29th July 2019. Winkleigh Neighbourhood Plan. Regulation 14 Public Consultation Notice. In accordance with Neighbourhood Planning (General) Regulations 2012, Part 5, 14(a)-(c), notice is given that a formal pre-submission public consultation on the Draft Winkleigh Neighbourhood Plan will start at 9am on Monday 10th June 2019 ending 5pm on Monday 29th July 2019.

About the Plan

The Winkleigh Neighbourhood Plan has been created through listening to the views of residents and businesses and it has evolved to help deliver the local community's aspirations and requirements for the future up to 2031. The Plan will provide a means of guiding, promoting and enabling balanced sustainable change and growth within its designated area.

Winkleigh Parish Council invites comments on the Draft Plan. All responses received will be considered by the Neighbourhood Plan Group and the Parish Council to produce a revised version of the Plan which will then be submitted to the Local Planning Authority for examination by an independent examiner.

Viewing the Draft Plan and Commenting on it

The draft Neighbourhood Plan with the accompanying draft Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) together with other evidence base documents and comments form can be found on the Parish Councils Website www.winkleighpc.org.uk

Paper copies of the draft plan and SEA may be viewed at Winkleigh Post Office, Doctors Surgery, Vets, Shop, Community Centre, Village Hall, Sports Centre. Comments forms will also be available at these venues. You may also comment on the plan by completing the online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KVK5QM9

All comments will be publicly available and identifiable by name and organisation (where applicable).

All comments must be received by 5pm on the 29th July 2019.