Name of Applicant: Henrietta Bright. Name and address of premises: 32 Nelson Road, Westward Ho!, Bideford, Devon EX39 1LQ. PROPOSED LICENSABLE ACTIVITIES: 1. Supply of alcohol for consumption on and off premises: Monday to Sunday from 11:00 to Midnight 2. Provision of late night refreshment: Monday to Sunday from 23:00 to Midnight 3. Premises opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 11:00 to 01:00 A copy of the application may be viewed at the Council Offices, Riverbank House, Bideford between 9.00am and 4.30pm. Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority at the address opposite by: 18 June 2019 Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council Riverbank House BIDEFORD Devon EX39 2QG.

www.torridge.gov.uk/licensing

Signed: H Bright.

Date: 22 May 2019.

IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION IS £5000.