Eddie Pollit trading as Eddie Pollit Grab Hire Ltd of 8 Mount Raleigh Avenue, Bideford, North Devon EX39 3NR is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Plot 4A, Farm Road, Caddsdown Industrial Park, Bideford EX39 3BE. Owners or occupier’s of land (including building’s) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representation’s to the traffic commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reason’s, within 21 day’s of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to making representation’s is available from the traffic commissioner’s office.