Northam Neighbourhood Development Plan

Northam Town Council

Town Hall

Windmill Lane

Northam

EX39 1BY

Town Clerk – Mrs M J Mills MILCM

Tel: 01237 474976

E: townclerk@northamtowncouncil.gov.uk

www.northamneighbourhoodplan.co.uk

www.northamtowncouncil.gov.uk

NORTHAM NEIGHBOURHOOD DEVELOPMENT PLAN

PUBLIC MEETINGS

THE DRAFT POLICIES WILL BE PRESENTED BY THE STEERING GROUP AT THREE PUBLIC MEETINGS;

19TH MARCH 2019 - 7PM KINGSLEY HALL, WESTWARD HO!

20TH MARCH 2019 - 7PM TOWN HALL, WINDMILL LANE, NORTHAM

22ND MARCH 2019 - 7PM ST MARY’S HALL, APPLEDORE

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE COMMENTS ON THE POLICIES PRESENTED.